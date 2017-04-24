BET Experience 2017!
News: Florida Firefighters Surprise Mom-to-Be With Baby Shower and Lease on New Apartment After Losing Her Home in Fire

Nicola Taylor and her family were displaced from their home after an electrical fire. The 30-year-old was surprised with a baby shower and new apartment from the Lauderhill Fire Department.

