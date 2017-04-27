BET Experience 2017!
Season 2017 Clip (01:16)
2 days ago

News: Six Delaware Workers Fired After Footage Shows Man Being Handcuffed To Wall And Beaten By Security Guards

Terrance Carter never thought a trip to the hospital would end with him being handcuffed and beaten by multiple security guards.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news