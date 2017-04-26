BET Experience 2017!
Season 2017 Clip (01:31)
3 days ago

News: Markeith Loyd Messaged Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend Saying He Hoped She Died After Shooting and Killing Her and Their Unborn Child

Investigators found a 10-page letter from Markeith Loyd, 41, with details on why he shot Sade Dixon.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news