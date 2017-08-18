Season 2017 Clip (01:53)
BET News: Trump Tweets False News, And Stephen Bannon Has Left The White House

Trump tweets false information after the terrorist attack in Barcelona. Amidst the president's poorly received responses to the attacks, Stephen Bannon has left his position as chief strategist.

