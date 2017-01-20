#YESTOBLACK
Season 2017 Full Episode (01:10:06)
3 days ago

BET News Special Full Episode: Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama

This BET News special explores the historic election of America’s first African-American president and his consequential two terms in office. With archival footage and a diverse array of extraordinary interviews, including Common, Usher, Russell Simmons, Will.i.am, Mellody Hobson, Valerie Jarrett, Van Jones and many more. Legendary documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson reveals the challenges and triumphs of America’s first Black president and his powerful legacy. Narrated by actor/activist Jesse Williams.

