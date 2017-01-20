Don't miss out! Get full access to this show and many others. Sign in with your TV provider (it's included with your TV subscription)

BET News Special Full Episode: Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama This BET News special explores the historic election of America’s first African-American president and his consequential two terms in office. With archival footage and a diverse array of extraordinary interviews, including Common, Usher, Russell Simmons, Will.i.am, Mellody Hobson, Valerie Jarrett, Van Jones and many more. Legendary documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson reveals the challenges and triumphs of America’s first Black president and his powerful legacy. Narrated by actor/activist Jesse Williams.