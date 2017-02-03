#YESTOBLACK
Season 2017 Clip (02:16)
4 hours ago

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration: The Praise Warm Up

BET Digital takes you inside rehearsals with Lecrae, Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans and more. Watch the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Sunday, February 5 at 11A/10C.! It's lit.

