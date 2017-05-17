BET Experience 2017!
Season 8 Clip (02:09)
7 hours ago

Wendy Williams Highlights: Jussie Smollett Tells Us What It’s Like to Go Out With Naomi Campbell

Jussie recalls a time he went out with Naomi Campbell and ended up at Rihanna’s birthday party.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows