News

Andre Dickens, Atlanta's Mayor-Elect, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dickens urged everyone to “be smart” and to get vaccinated.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Joshua Eferighe
December 21, 2021

Atlanta’s Mayor-elect, Andre Dickens (D), has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be spending the rest of the year in recovery

The 47-year old, who won the Atlanta mayoral runoff election earlier this month against Felicia Moore (D), made the announcement via Twitter and is asking everyone to be "smart" about their holiday plans, get tested, get vaccinated and wear masks.

Dickens’ infection status and call to action is far too real for a state that ranks top-10 in lowest partial vaccination rates in the country,

He ran his campaign on the promise of bringing down crime rates and addressing affordable housing but it appears getting his city vaccinated will be just as important.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

COVID-19Atlanta

