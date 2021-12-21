Andre Dickens, Atlanta's Mayor-Elect, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Atlanta’s Mayor-elect, Andre Dickens (D), has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be spending the rest of the year in recovery

The 47-year old, who won the Atlanta mayoral runoff election earlier this month against Felicia Moore (D), made the announcement via Twitter and is asking everyone to be "smart" about their holiday plans, get tested, get vaccinated and wear masks.

Dickens’ infection status and call to action is far too real for a state that ranks top-10 in lowest partial vaccination rates in the country,

He ran his campaign on the promise of bringing down crime rates and addressing affordable housing but it appears getting his city vaccinated will be just as important.