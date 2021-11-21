WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Is Blue The New Black? How Celebrities Slayed In The Shade At Past 'Soul Train Awards'

Move over black, blue is the go-to color on the red carpet.

By Jennifer Ford
November 21, 2021

Besides wearing a gown with a long train, icy jewelry or a chandelier hat with revolving crystal curtains (a la Billy Porter), sporting a bold color is a sure way to stand out on the red carpet. So it’s no wonder why blue is seemingly becoming the new black.

At past Soul Train Awards, we’ve spotted a handful of celebrities rocking the hue in bright, head-turning shades. And while we’re not opposed to wearing all black--which will never go out of style--we're certainly not opposed to seeing celebs breaks up the monotonous fashion trend with a much more vibrant color.

Here's a look at how celebrities wore the color at the Soul Train Awards.

  • Chanel Graham - 2019 Soul Train Awards

    Paras Griffin

  • Ta'Rhonda Jones - 2019 Soul Train Awards

    Paras Griffin

  • Gabrielle Dennis - 2018 Soul Train Awards

    Leon Bennet

  • Nomalanga

    Leon Bennett

  • Nicci Gilbert - 2017 Soul Train Awards

    Leon Bennett

    Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

soul train awards 2021celeb fashion

