Is Blue The New Black? How Celebrities Slayed In The Shade At Past 'Soul Train Awards'

Besides wearing a gown with a long train, icy jewelry or a chandelier hat with revolving crystal curtains (a la Billy Porter), sporting a bold color is a sure way to stand out on the red carpet. So it’s no wonder why blue is seemingly becoming the new black.

At past Soul Train Awards, we’ve spotted a handful of celebrities rocking the hue in bright, head-turning shades. And while we’re not opposed to wearing all black--which will never go out of style--we're certainly not opposed to seeing celebs breaks up the monotonous fashion trend with a much more vibrant color.

Here's a look at how celebrities wore the color at the Soul Train Awards.