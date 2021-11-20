WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Five Times Ari Lennox Applied Pressure On The Red Carpet

All eyes will be on Ari Lennox when she hits the stage at this year’s 'Soul Train Awards'.
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Songs That Remind Us Why We Love Ari Lennox
By Jennifer Ford
November 20, 2021

There will be plenty of must-see moments at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, especially the electrifying musical performances. We don’t want to give away too many spoilers, but you can definitely expect Dreamville Records artist Ari Lennox to apply the pressure with her soulful prowess.

The same can be said for the Grammy-nominated artist’s glam and fashion. History has proven, (as shown by the photos below) that every time the star steps on to the stage or red carpet, she gives what needs to be given: glam, a look and a whole lot of body! 

So be sure to tune in to BET and BET H.E.R at 8PM on November 28 to catch a performance you don’t want to miss.

  • 2021 BET Awards

    Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

  • 2019 Soul Train Awards

    Leon Bennett

  • Grammy Weekend 2019

    Randy Shropshire

  • Black Girls Rock 2019

    Jemal Countess

  • 2018 Soul Train Awards

    Leon Bennett

ari lennoxsoul train awards 2021

