Five Times Ari Lennox Applied Pressure On The Red Carpet
All eyes will be on Ari Lennox when she hits the stage at this year’s 'Soul Train Awards'.
There will be plenty of must-see moments at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, especially the electrifying musical performances. We don’t want to give away too many spoilers, but you can definitely expect Dreamville Records artist Ari Lennox to apply the pressure with her soulful prowess.
The same can be said for the Grammy-nominated artist’s glam and fashion. History has proven, (as shown by the photos below) that every time the star steps on to the stage or red carpet, she gives what needs to be given: glam, a look and a whole lot of body!
So be sure to tune in to BET and BET H.E.R at 8PM on November 28 to catch a performance you don’t want to miss.
2021 BET Awards
2019 Soul Train Awards
Grammy Weekend 2019
Black Girls Rock 2019
2018 Soul Train Awards