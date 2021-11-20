Five Times Ari Lennox Applied Pressure On The Red Carpet

There will be plenty of must-see moments at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, especially the electrifying musical performances. We don’t want to give away too many spoilers, but you can definitely expect Dreamville Records artist Ari Lennox to apply the pressure with her soulful prowess.

The same can be said for the Grammy-nominated artist’s glam and fashion. History has proven, (as shown by the photos below) that every time the star steps on to the stage or red carpet, she gives what needs to be given: glam, a look and a whole lot of body!

So be sure to tune in to BET and BET H.E.R at 8PM on November 28 to catch a performance you don’t want to miss.