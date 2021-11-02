Black And Beautiful!: See The Sleek And Sophisticated Black Fashions At The Soul Train Awards
From stylish dresses to slinky suits, see the stars that were dressed to impress.
Black is beautiful, so it is no surprise that it is one of the most flattering colors on the red carpet. When celebrities come to an event dressed in all black, it's clear to see they mean business. Just ask Rihanna, Beyonce, and Taraji P. Henson who never misses a moment to rock the sleek color on the step-and-repeat.
While most people think sexy and stylish when it comes to all-black looks, when it comes to the Soul Train Awards, we cannot help but think: love, peace, and soul! Below, see some of our favorite looks on the red carpet.
2013: Sommore
2013: Vivica A. Fox
2014: Machel Montano
2015: Erykah Badu
2017: Kehlani
2017: Raven Goodwin
2019: Letoya Luckett
2019: Anthony Hamilton
2019: Angell Conwell
