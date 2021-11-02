WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Black And Beautiful!: See The Sleek And Sophisticated Black Fashions At The Soul Train Awards

From stylish dresses to slinky suits, see the stars that were dressed to impress.
(Photos: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage, Bryan Steffy/WireImage), Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

By Emerald Elitou
November 2, 2021

Black is beautiful, so it is no surprise that it is one of the most flattering colors on the red carpet. When celebrities come to an event dressed in all black, it's clear to see they mean business. Just ask Rihanna, Beyonce, and Taraji P. Henson who never misses a moment to rock the sleek color on the step-and-repeat.

While most people think sexy and stylish when it comes to all-black looks, when it comes to the Soul Train Awards, we cannot help but think: love, peace, and soul! Below, see some of our favorite looks on the red carpet.

  • 2013: Sommore

    (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

  • 2013: Vivica A. Fox

    (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

  • 2014: Machel Montano

    (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

  • 2015: Erykah Badu

    (Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET)

  • 2017: Kehlani

    (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

  • 2017: Raven Goodwin

    (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

  • 2019: Letoya Luckett

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

  • 2019: Anthony Hamilton

    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

  • 2019: Angell Conwell

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

    Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Latest News

