WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Boss Moves! Ladies Who Strutted Onto The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet In Sexy And Custom Suits

Nothing is more intriguing than seeing a woman rocking a tailored suit.
Boss Moves! Ladies Who Strutted Onto The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet In Sexy And Custom Suits

(Photos: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

November 1, 2021

Nothing is more intriguing than seeing a woman rocking a tailored suit. We’re talking about a designer ‘fit that was perfectly tailored to drape every curve. You know, high-fashion! This inspirational occurrence is exactly why we spend countless hours sifting through our archives in search of these kinds of fashionable moments from previous Soul Train Awards.

For those who are unaware, the star-studded event is known for its red carpet, which is often adorned with Queens dressed in exquisite suits! Today, we're celebrating the stylish ladies that have captured our hearts (and the red carpet) over the years.

  • 2005: Ciara

    2005: Ciara

    (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

  • 2016: Draya Michele

    2016: Draya Michele

    (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

  • 2019: Tiana Major9

    2019: Tiana Major9

    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

  • 2019: Tamberla Perry

    2019: Tamberla Perry

    (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

  • 2019: Paige Hurd

    2019: Paige Hurd

    (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

  • 2019: DaniLeigh

    2019: DaniLeigh

    (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

  • 2019: Taja V. Simpson

    2019: Taja V. Simpson

    (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

    Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

stylesoul train awards 2021

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.