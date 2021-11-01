Boss Moves! Ladies Who Strutted Onto The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet In Sexy And Custom Suits
Nothing is more intriguing than seeing a woman rocking a tailored suit. We’re talking about a designer ‘fit that was perfectly tailored to drape every curve. You know, high-fashion! This inspirational occurrence is exactly why we spend countless hours sifting through our archives in search of these kinds of fashionable moments from previous Soul Train Awards.
For those who are unaware, the star-studded event is known for its red carpet, which is often adorned with Queens dressed in exquisite suits! Today, we're celebrating the stylish ladies that have captured our hearts (and the red carpet) over the years.
2005: Ciara
2016: Draya Michele
2019: Tiana Major9
2019: Tamberla Perry
2019: Paige Hurd
2019: DaniLeigh
2019: Taja V. Simpson
