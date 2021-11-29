Former Congresswoman Carrie Meek Dies At 95

Former Rep. Carrie Meek, the first Black woman elected to Florida’s state senate, has died in her Miami home. She was 95 years old.

A family spokesperson said in a statement that the former legislator passed away after a "long illness” adding, "Carrie Meek was our family matriarch who fulfilled this role for the entire South Florida community. She was a bridge builder and healer, a unifier with a legacy defined by selfless public service. Forever the educator, the Congresswoman taught us all lessons about justice and morality. Her approach was rooted in kindness and humility. Carrie Meek made our society stronger and more equitable — an outcome that is an everlasting tribute to our beloved mother. She was guided by her faith, always inspired by the outpouring of love and community support. We humbly ask for your prayers at this time."

Meek was born April 29, 1926 in Tallahassee, Florida, to Willie and Carrie Pittman, who were sharecroppers. In 1946, Meek earned a B.S. in Biology and Physical Education from Florida A&M University.

Meek served as a Florida state representative, state senator and in 1992 she was elected a congresswoman of Congressional District 17. She would remain in that role until she retired in 2002.

Her son, Kendrick Meek, held her seat in the House for four terms. Rep. Frederica Wilson now represents the district and tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my predecessor Congresswoman Carrie Meek. She was a true champion for Black communities in Florida and throughout the world. She mentored me throughout my political career and was a role model for politicians... on how to navigate the jungle of racism, discrimination and equality in Florida.”