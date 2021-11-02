WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Elise Neal’s Extra-Long Pant Legs Wowed Fans At The 2016 Soul Train Awards, Plus Other All White Looks!

Whoever said that sleek all-white apparel was only appropriate in the summer was mistaken.
(Photos: Mindy Small/FilmMagic, Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

By Emerald Elitou
November 2, 2021

Whoever said that sleek all-white apparel was only appropriate in the summer was mistaken. Monochromatic splendor can make you look fresh, clean, and most importantly, trendy all year long. These celebrities obviously couldn't agree more when they proved that white isn’t a seasonal color at the Soul Train Awards.

As we rev up for this year’s soulful night out, we sifted through our archive to highlight the crisp white attire spotting on the step-and-repeat. Keep scrolling to see the stylish looks, including a jumpsuit with eye-catching pant leg trains.

  • 2014: Flavor Flav

    2014: Flavor Flav

    (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

  • 2014: Justine Skye

  • 2014: Laila Ali

    2014: Laila Ali

    (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

  • 2016: Elise Neal

    2016: Elise Neal

    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

  • 2017: Erykah Badu

    2017: Erykah Badu

    (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

    Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

stylesoul train awardssoul train awards 2021

Latest News

