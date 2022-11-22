Soul Train Awards 2022: Deon Cole’s Must-See Television Moments
We’re just five days away from the biggest celebration of soul and r&b hosted by the hilariously funny actor and comedian Deon Cole. The night will be filled with showstopping moments, guest appearances you won’t want to miss, and performances we’ll discuss on social media for days to come. As we countdown to the biggest celebration of soul and r&b, we’re highlighting the actor and getting familiar with his comedic stylings. So, join us as we check out his notable television moments.
‘Charlie Does Know How to Golf’
In this episode of the award-winning comedy black'ish, Dre, portrayed by Anthony Anderson, invites his friend Charlie, played by Deon, for a few rounds of golf with a few of his new friends. Initially, Dre seems a bit put off and even embarrassed by Charlie’s unique personality, but after realizing he’s good at golf, the group hits it off. After being promoted to the main cast beginning with season 4, he made several appearances in the black'ish's spin-off grown'ish.
The Harder They Fall
This year’s host took on a more serious tone for his character as Wiley Escoe in Netflix’s The Harder They, to fan’s pleasant surprise. Unlike his usual funny character Charlie, Deon took a more lawless role for the all-Black cowboy film. The performance earned him a nomination for ‘Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Male’ at the Black Reel Awards.
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Whether vegan chili is good is still up for debate, but what isn’t is Deon’s appearance in the third installment of the Ice Cube Barbershop franchise, The Next Cut, as Dante. It’s a small role as a shop customer Darrel, but the then rising star left a lasting impression thanks to his comedic stylings.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.