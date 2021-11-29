WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

2021 Soul Train Awards: Sexy Beards Spotted On The Red Carpet

Get ready to add these fellas to your #MCM list!
2021 Soul Train Awards: Sexy Beards Spotted On The Red Carpet

(Photos: Theo Wargo/WireImage, Theo Wargo/WireImage, Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

November 29, 2021

Whew! We know it’s not Monday, but we couldn’t help but highlight some of the bold and eye-catching beards spotted on the red carpet of the 2021 Soul Train Awards. From sexy go-tees that commanded attention to rugged beards that won the spotlight, see the celebrity men that landed on our list for future #MCMs. You’re welcome!

  • Jeremy Rivers

    Jeremy Rivers attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • James Fortune

    James Fortune attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • Maxwell

    Maxwell attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

  • Hosea Sanchez

    Hosea Sanchez attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • Devale Ellis

    Devale Ellis attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

  • Kendall Kyndall

    Kendall Kyndall attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

  • Casey Benjamin

    Casey Benjamin attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • P.J. Morton

    P.J. Morton attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

soul train awardssoul train awards 2021style

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.