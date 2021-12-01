WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

2021 Soul Train Awards: Stylish Coats Spotted On The Red Carpet

Baby, it’s cold outside!
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Emerald Elitou
November 30, 2021

The 2021 Soul Train Awards aired this past Sunday (November 28), and let’s just say it was nothing short of amazing. While the soul performances warmed our hearts and souls as we watched the star-studded festivities, celebrities had to brave the NYC weather before walking the red carpet.

As we recap the big night, we’re taking a look at the stylish outerwear spotted on the step-and-repeat. From Lucky Daye's emerald-green faux fur coat to Ja Rule's NY embroidered jacket, check out the fly coats and jackets that are definitely giving us inspiration for our next shopping trip.

  • James Fortune

    James Fortune attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • ELHAE

    ELHAE attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • Lucky Daye

    Lucky Daye attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • Jeremy Rivers

    Jeremy Rivers attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • Ja Rule

    Ja Rule attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • Rich Player

    Rich Player attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

