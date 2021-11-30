WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

2021 Soul Train Awards: All Black Fashions Spotted On The Red Carpet

From Ashanti's elaborate gown to Normani’s sexy two-piece, these designer ‘fits were an entire mood.
2021 Soul Train Awards: All Black Fashions Spotted On The Red Carpet

(Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET, Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

By Emerald Elitou
November 30, 2021

The 2021 Soul Train Awards were nothing short of spectacular with high-energy entertainment, memorable performances, and viral red carpet moments.

Speaking of the step-and-repeat, we’re highlighting some of our favorite trends spotted on the red carpet. One trend being all-black ensembles, which dominated the star-studded event.

Below, see all the trendsetting looks that made us want to rock the trend, from Ashanti's Christian Siriano gown to Normani’s sexy two-piece, these designer ‘fits were an entire mood.

  • Ashanti

    Ashanti attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • Normani

    Normani attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • Wendy Raquel Robinson

    Wendy Raquel Robinson attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • Jazmine Sullivan

    Jazmine Sullivan attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • KJ Smith

    KJ Smith attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • Nikk Nelson

    Nikk Nelson attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • Louis Carr

    Louis Carr attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

soul train awardssoul train awards 2021style

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.