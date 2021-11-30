2021 Soul Train Awards: All Black Fashions Spotted On The Red Carpet
From Ashanti's elaborate gown to Normani’s sexy two-piece, these designer ‘fits were an entire mood.
The 2021 Soul Train Awards were nothing short of spectacular with high-energy entertainment, memorable performances, and viral red carpet moments.
Speaking of the step-and-repeat, we’re highlighting some of our favorite trends spotted on the red carpet. One trend being all-black ensembles, which dominated the star-studded event.
Below, see all the trendsetting looks that made us want to rock the trend, from Ashanti's Christian Siriano gown to Normani’s sexy two-piece, these designer ‘fits were an entire mood.
Ashanti
Normani
Wendy Raquel Robinson
Jazmine Sullivan
KJ Smith
Nikk Nelson
Louis Carr