Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Last Year's Presenter Remy Ma
The lovely Remya Ma made a surprise appearance at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards as she presented the “Best Hip Hop Video” award, which ultimately went to Cardi B. for her smash single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
The female emcee has contributed several classic hits to the genre. Despite her career setbacks, she emerged stronger, ready to reclaim her space in the musical competition.
Ahead of this year’s event, we’re reminiscing on some show-stopping moments and prominent stars who’ve attended the annual hip-hop celebration. So, as we gear for another amazing evening of hip hop music and culture, get to know last year’s presenter Remy Ma.
Big Pun discovered her
Remy Ma came into the rap scene as a member of Fat Joe’s Terror Squad collective, but many may not know that the late rapper Big Pun discovered the female emcee.
She earned a degree behind bars
While serving six years of an eight-year prison sentence for assault, illegal weapon possession, and attempted coercion stemming from a July 2007 incident, the Bronx rapper obtained an Associates degree in Sociology.
She almost tied the knot behind bars
Remy and now-husband Papoose’s plans to get married while the raptress was still behind bars derailed after the emcee was allegedly found in possession of a skeleton key prison authorities claimed could be used to open handcuffs. The “Dumpin’” emcee was accused of trying to set free his finacé and was reportedly restricted from visiting her for half a year.
The pair ultimately tied the knot in March 2016 in a lavish ceremony.
2016 was a big year for her
By 2016, not only was Remy Ma home after serving a lengthy prison sentence, she had finally married her longtime fiancé and rapper Papoose. She also won her first BET Hip Hop Award for “Best collabo, Dup or Group” for her single “All the Way Up” with Fat Joe featuring French Montana. She earned three nominations in total.
She advocates for felony voting rights
Remy’s experience with the judicial system has pushed her to become an advocate for felon voting rights after losing hers due to incarceration. It would be restored after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo restored voting rights to felons on parole.
During the BET News midterm election special Our Vote. Our Power with Angela Rye, the rapper, shared what it was like to be in prison during the 2008 presidential election and how that inspired her to learn more about the criminal justice system and politics.
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET