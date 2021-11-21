Weapon Accidentally Discharges At Atlanta Airport Causing Panic

On Saturday afternoon, a firearm accidentally discharged at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which caused widespread panic as travelers believed there was an active shooter on the loose.

Airport officials confirmed via Twitter that there was not an active shooter, despite first-hand accounts on social media.

“There was an accidental discharge at the Airport,” the airport wrote. “There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel.”

The airport continued: “At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidentally discharged at ATL’s security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene. More information about the situation will be made available on our social media channels.”

Witnesses spoke with CNN and described a scene of near-chaos following the weapon discharging with people running toward exits.

“We assumed they were late for a flight,” one traveler told the news network. “Then all of a sudden more people started running down the terminal and were screaming there was a shooter.”