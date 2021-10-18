WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
style

Strut! These Ladies Wowed Us With Sultry Stilettos On The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet

You betta work, Queens!

(Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET)

By Emerald Elitou
October 18, 2021

Nothing beats strolling down the red carpet in a sultry pair of stilettos, and no one understands this better than celebrities who spend endless hours selecting the perfect pair. 

At the Soul Train Awards, we are always intrigued when we see a star command attention on the step-and-repeat with a pair of trendy and eye-catching heels, sandals, and boots. 

As we countdown to this year's awards, take a look at some of the best footwear spotted at the star-studded ceremony. 

  1. Claudia Jordan

    (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET)
    (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET)

  2. Lyric Anderson

    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

  3. India Graham

    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

  5. Wendy Raquel Robinson

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)
    (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

  6. JoJo

    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

  7. Jennifer Hudson

    (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET)
    (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET)
stylefashionsoul train awards

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.