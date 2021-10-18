Strut! These Ladies Wowed Us With Sultry Stilettos On The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet

Nothing beats strolling down the red carpet in a sultry pair of stilettos, and no one understands this better than celebrities who spend endless hours selecting the perfect pair.

At the Soul Train Awards, we are always intrigued when we see a star command attention on the step-and-repeat with a pair of trendy and eye-catching heels, sandals, and boots.

As we countdown to this year's awards, take a look at some of the best footwear spotted at the star-studded ceremony.