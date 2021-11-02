Gayle King Reacts To Netflix Series ‘Colin in Black & White’

Colin in Black & White premiered on Netflix on Oct. 29 and created quite a buzz on the internet and beyond.

Developed by Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, the two activists and supporters of Black culture explore the former's upbringing as Jaden Michael, who plays Kaep, journeys through high school as an adopted biracial kid in an affluent white neighborhood in California

During the premiere of the limited series at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Oct. 28, Gayle King was among those who came out to support the show and shared how watching the miniseries made her feel.

“We’re dealing with the same issues that Colin raised back then, which lets you know that he has always been on the right side of history,” King said speaking with Variety.

Throughout the series, Kaepernick narrates and has emotional moments with his younger self, as they explore the racist mistreatment he suffered, navigates his parents’ expectations, and even shares his first experiences with identity surrounding Black hairstyling.

In an interview with BET.com, Michael reveals that he was able to define his own sense of Blackness while portraying the civil rights activist and the most influential athlete of the 21st century.

“As I am diving into Colin’s perspective and into Colin’s challenges and struggles with society, I, too, was noticing the same challenges and the same microaggressions. It provided a great toolbox for me to pick situations from to connect with what Colin went through,” he says.