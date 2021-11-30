2021 Soul Train Awards: Bold Patterns Spotted On The Red Carpet

This past Sunday (November 28), our favorite celebrities showed up and showed out at the 2021 Soul Train Awards —as if we expected anything less! As we continue to recap the night, we noticed that many of our favorite stars chose to rock exciting and intricate prints to stand out from the crowd.

As we continue to look back at some of the most stylish moments from the emotional ceremony, we decided to highlight one of the most daring trends we spotted on the red carpet: bold prints and patterns. Below, see some of the designer looks that caught our eye on the step-and-repeat.