WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

2021 Soul Train Awards: Bold Patterns Spotted On The Red Carpet

These stars showed up and showed out at the 2021 Soul Train Awards!
2021 Soul Train Awards: Bold Patterns Spotted On The Red Carpet

(Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Emerald Elitou
November 30, 2021

This past Sunday (November 28), our favorite celebrities showed up and showed out at the 2021 Soul Train Awards—as if we expected anything less! As we continue to recap the night, we noticed that many of our favorite stars chose to rock exciting and intricate prints to stand out from the crowd.

As we continue to look back at some of the most stylish moments from the emotional ceremony, we decided to highlight one of the most daring trends we spotted on the red carpet: bold prints and patterns. Below, see some of the designer looks that caught our eye on the step-and-repeat.

  • DJ Cassidy

    DJ Cassidy attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • Deon Jones

    Deon Jones attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

  • Tisha Campbell

    Tisha Campbell attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • Tichina Arnold

    Tichina Arnold attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • Yung Bleu

    Yung Bleu attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

stylesoul train awardssoul train awards 2021

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.