Goals!: Brandy's Daughter Sy'Rai Smith Shares Photos From Her Weight Loss Journey And It's Truly Inspiring
Thanks to celebrities participating in the #DollyPartonChallenge—inspired by famed country singer Dolly Parton—fans were able to get a glimpse into the mindset of how celebrities’ personalities may vary, depending on the social media platform their using.
On LinkedIn, many displayed themselves as more professional. On Facebook, most opted for family-friendly content. On Instagram, celebs were all about flaunting their fashion. And for those who had Tinder, let us just say things got a little friskier!
After scrolling through countless 4-grid posts, it beckoned the question: what are celebrities like on TikTok?
Wonder no longer, we’ve created a list of your favorite celebrities on TikTok—and it’s far more entertaining than we ever imagined!
Keep scrolling to see the Black celebrities you need to follow:
Brandy's Daughter Sy'Rai Smith Shares Photos From Her Weight Loss Journey And It's Truly Inspiring.
Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Is Positively Glowing In Her Recent TIkTok Video!
Ciara put her toned legs on display while debuting her Lita By Ciara boot collection on Tiktok video!
Kandi Burruss Asks Her Teenage Daughter Why She Doesn't Have A Job, And Her TikTok Response Is Hilarious!
Ciara shows off her 'wild side' for hubby Russell wilson. We are loving their vibe!
Adrienne Norris Does Her first tiktok dance challenge and ace it!
Erykah Badu's Daughters Puma And Mars Are Glammed Up On TikTok!
Megan Thee Stallion hops onto TikTok to show off her body-ody-ody in a bikini.
Reginae Carter calls her mom Toya Johnson to a dance challenge on TikTok.
Noelle Robinson Says That She Won't Be Twerking To This Meg The Stallion Song That Mentions Her Dad Leon's famous line from the character he played in the "Temptations" movie.
Lizzo: "DONT ACT LIKE YOU CANT SEE MY FABS, BESTIE."
Chance Combs celebrated her 15th birthday in style! See the birthday girl's adorable TikTok with her twin sisters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James.
Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith recreates her mom's iconic "The Boy Is Mine" video.
Coi Leray Debuts Sexy New Tresses And Twerking Skills On Tiktok!
Da Brat admires Her fiancé Jesseca Dupart's perfect peach in this hilarious video.
Sheryl Lee Ralph struts in a sexy orange bikini in a new viral Tiktok video!
Nicole Murphy is a whole mood in this hilarious TikTok video showing off her fly and sexy outfit.
Tia Mowry Reenacts The Viral 'Gorilla Glue Girl' Video: ‘It Don’t Move!’
Phaedra Parks And Her 7-Year-Old Son, Dylan, Ace The 'She Make It Clap' Challenge!
Golden Brooks uses TikTok to Recreate An Iconic Moment From ‘Girlfriends’!
While vacationing in Turks And Caicos, some of your favorite Housewives Showed Off Their Beach Bodies In a Viral New TikTok!
Vanessa Bryant And Ciara Take Natalia And Kiyan Anthony to Six Flags!
Erykah Badu’s daughter, Puma Curry, sings Alicia Keys' "If I ain’t got you.”
Brandy and her daughter Sy'Rai Take On The Soulja Boy Challenge And They Are Hitting Every move!
Kaavia James Makes It Clear That Her Grapes Are For Daddy Only!
Serena Williams And Daughter Alexis Dance To ‘Body’ In Celebration Of Megan Thee Stallion's Grammy Wins!
Cardi B flexes her pole dancing skills for the #SilhouetteChallenge!
La La Anthony showcases her flexibility in this #silhouettechallenge video!
Kelly Rowland is dancing until she gives birth. See her hilarious yet motivating Tiktok video! She is putting the rest of us to shame!
Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, And Adrienne Banfield-Norris show how much they Actually Have In Common.
Ciara and Sienna Wilson show their best dance moves!
Yaya Mayweather and her growing baby bump hit the woah dance challenge with her little sister, Jirah.
Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony hilariously fails the #dontreactchallenge during their girls' night.
Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Moss Makes Fun Of Him In This Hilarious TikTok Video
Royalty Brown Does Her Dad's #GetCrazy Dance Challenge
Karrueche Tran And Her Niece
Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill, and Their Daughters
Tyga and Chris Brown (@tyga)
Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)