Goals!: Brandy's Daughter Sy'Rai Smith Shares Photos From Her Weight Loss Journey And It's Truly Inspiring

Thanks to celebrities participating in the #DollyPartonChallenge—inspired by famed country singer Dolly Parton—fans were able to get a glimpse into the mindset of how celebrities’ personalities may vary, depending on the social media platform their using.

On LinkedIn, many displayed themselves as more professional. On Facebook, most opted for family-friendly content. On Instagram, celebs were all about flaunting their fashion. And for those who had Tinder, let us just say things got a little friskier!

After scrolling through countless 4-grid posts, it beckoned the question: what are celebrities like on TikTok?

Wonder no longer, we’ve created a list of your favorite celebrities on TikTok—and it’s far more entertaining than we ever imagined!

Keep scrolling to see the Black celebrities you need to follow: