Charlotte Hornets’ James Bouknight Unconscious And Holding Gun Prior To DUI Arrest, Police Say

On Wednesday (October 19), the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department released new details surrounding the arrest of Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight.

According to the Associated Press, the 22-year-old first-round draft pick was found intoxicated, unconscious and holding a gun with his vehicle in drive before he was arrested Sunday morning on DWI charges.

Authorities say they responded to reports that a person was passed out in his vehicle in a parking lot early Sunday, blocking traffic. A police report and court records reveal that officers saw Bouknight unconscious while the car was running. Officers then reportedly set up a perimeter and attempted to awaken Bouknight for approximately an hour using a public address system, blasting air horns and using lights.

Police add that once Bouknight was awake, he refused to comply with commands and appeared confused for several minutes. Subsequently, they say he ate food inside his vehicle and then crashed into two police cars before he left the vehicle and was detained.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18) he told reporters after practice, “I just wanted to apologize for being a distraction before the start of the season for my teammates and what we’ve got going on.”