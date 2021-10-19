WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Edgy New Look!: Fantasia Debuts A Fierce Burgundy Pixie Cut, And Fans Are Loving Her Sexy Hair Transformation

Start scrolling with pictures from her "American Idol" days.

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Tweety Elitou
October 19, 2021

Fantasia often proves she's an American Idol.

Since entering our lives in 2004 by winning the third season of the popular music competition show, Fantasia has been more than an amazing singer, she's been a fashion risk taker! 

From dressing in head-to-toe white to rocking a form-fitting sheer leopard bodysuit that embraces every curve, Fantasia's style has continuously evolved since being the spiky haired 20-year-old girl singing in front of three judges.

In honor of her greatness, take a look at the R&B singer and songwriter’s most memorable looks over the years (2004-2021). Trust us, the “When I See U” singer’s style transformation has us nodding with approval:

  • 2004

    (Photo: SGranitz/WireImage)
  • 2005

    (Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
  • 2006

    (Photo: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)
  • (Photo: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)
  • 2007

    (Photo: Jemal Countess/WireImage)
  • 2008

    (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
  • (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
  • 2009

    (Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
  • (Photo: Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)
  • 2012

    (Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
  • 2013

    (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
  • (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
  • 2014

    (Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
  • 2016

    (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
  • 2017

    (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
  • 2018

    (Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)
  • 2019

  • Fashionable Looks In 2020:

  • 2021: We seriously adore her pregnancy photos!

  • 2021: Fantasia Debuts A Fierce Burgundy Pixie Cut

