So Lavish!: Yung Miami Builds A Fruit-Themed Wonderland For Her Daughter Summer Miami’s 2nd Birthday
Celebrities: they're just like us! Every time DJ Khaled shares a cute video of him with his wife Nicole Tuck and their adorable son Asahd or we see wacky family moments of LeBron, Zhuri and the entire James family on the 'Gram, the outpouring of family love truly gets us in our feelings.
From cute daddy-daughter pics to sweet mommy moments all over social media, we love diving into the crazy antics and cute snapshots of our favorite celebrity families.
Check out these celebrity families that leave us wondering why adult adoption isn’t a thing!
Inside Summer Miami’s 2nd Birthday Party!
Yung Miami went all out in the celebration of her daughter’s 2nd birthday. To ensure that Summer Miami had the best, the City Girls rapper enlisted the help of Monica’s Party Planning to design the perfect fruit-themed extravaganza.
Amongst the festivities at the kid's party included a shopping play area, motorized bull riding, bumper carts, sweet treats from Pink Yum Yum, and a huge custom cake by Big Boy Snacks. Such a good a time!
Emani Richardson secures a crown at homecoming!
Emani Richardson has secured the crown at homecoming! Scrappy and Erica Dixon recently celebrated their daughter’s high school milestone with adorable snapshots from the day. Below, check out this heartwarming photo of the 16-year-old beauty posing with her dad and showing off her sparkly tiara and “Miss Junior 2021” sash. Congratulations, sis!
Ms. Tina is rocking Kelly Rowland's infant son, Noah to sleep. How sweet!
Kelly Rowland shared a sweet video of Ms. Tina and her youngest son, Noah cuddling while on their Italian vacation. Kelly's Instagram caprion read: "’m not crying!!! Nope!🥺😢🥺This is the sweetest!!This fills my heart with so much joy, cause I feel like Both My Mothers are in this pic!…..LOOK at that sky! Noah loves cuddles!!"
We love their family!
Family Night With The Kardashians!
The Kardashians recently headed out for a lovely family dinner, and fans were shook when Rob Kardashian made a rear appearance at the nighttime soiree.
Breaking his lengthy hiatus, Rob seemed to be in good spirits as he posed with his arm wrapped around his big sister Khloé Kardashian.
"Dinner with my fave couples," Kim Kardashian playfully captioned the photo, which also highlighted her sister Kourtney Kardashian with her boyfriend, Travis Barker.
Ray J shows love to his big sister with a 'Brandy' tattoo!
There’s nothing like celebrity siblings—especially when they are super close! Recently, Ray J showed just how much his big sister means to him by getting a tattoo in her honor. “This is real love,” Brandy captioned a facetime screenshot on Instagram. “I couldn’t have asked for a better brother. I love you @rayj.”
In the photo, Ray J showed off his fresh new ink that featured his sister's name (and show's logo). Such a lovely gesture!
Madonna celebrates her son's 16th birthday!
On Monday (Sept. 27), Madonna celebrated her son David Banda's 16th birthday with a lovely backyard affair in their new home. Sharing photos from at-home extravaganza on Instagram, the proud mom captioned the post: “Sweet 16 in our New Back Yard! So much to be grateful for!!”
Above, see how the famous singer celebrated her adopted son’s big milestone with luxe gifts and lovely decor.
Kaavia James Flexes Her Haircare Skills On Her Big Brother!
Kaavia James may only be 2-years-old, but she’s already booking clients for her at-home haircare business. Recently, the tiny hairstylist posted a video on her Instagram—that is managed by her parents—to show footage of her skills.
In the adorable clip, Kaavia can be seen briefly doing her older brother Kaire’s hair before quickly switching to her next client. “Your hairstylist when you have a 4pm appointment on Sat after she’s already seen 47 people since 6am,” the caption playfully read. Too funny!
Ciara And The Kids attend Russell's Seahawks game!
Ciara and the kids are too cute. They attended Russell Wilson's first game of the season cheering him on from the sidelines. The proud wife shared a photo of the family all wearing matching jersey's with a caption that read: "Never the easiest photo to take, but I’ll take it! 🥰 We’re so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! Game 1. Hawks Win! Go Baby! Go @Seahawks #GoHawks."
Aww, how sweet!
Draya Michele drops her eldest son off at Georgia State University!
The founder of MintSwim and busy mother-of-two recently took her Instagram fans on her journey as she dropped her 17-year old son Kniko off at Georgia State University. She captioned the Instagram post, “Well. It’s official. I’m a college mom. I’m so proud of you son!!!!!! College whew. I mean I knew you’d make it here. I hope you grow, learn, and make new friends here in ATL SHAWTY ♥️ I love you.”
She added, "Of all the things I’ve ever done wrong in this life you were there with me in the struggle always and you’re proof that I did ONE THING right (that’s you). Love you. Gotta blast and cry. BRB.
Have a great semester, Kniko!
The Dixon Family Snaps A Photo Outside Their New Home!
Real Housewives Of Potomac star Robyn Dixon and her family had every reason to celebrate over the weekend.
Recently, the reality star and her husband Juan snapped this photo with their sons in front of their brand new home. Giving thanks to God for their blessings, Robyn wrote on Instagram: “New home sweet home. I am so grateful for our blessings. Thank you God for the strength to weather life’s challenges and the opportunities to grow from them.”
When you work hard, it pays off. This is just the manifestation we need to see!
Letoya Luckett And Trey Songz Link Up For A Family Playdate In NYC!
LeToya Luckett and Trey Songz were all smiles when they linked up for a family play day in NYC! From the smiles on everyone's faces, we’d assume that the playday went without a hitch.
Above, see the footage Luckett captured to give fans a glimpse of their “beautiful day” in the city.
Keyshia Cole throws her son Tobias a 'cars'-themed birthday party!
Keyshia Cole pulled out all the stops for the celebration of her son Tobias Khale’s 2nd birthday. Last week, the singer threw an amazing Cars-themed pizza party for her youngest son, and the photos speak for themselves.
Above, see the festivities that included fun and games, customized balloons, a multi-tier cake, and lots of family bonding.
The Wilsons are ready for football season!
Russell Wilson has the full support of his family as he begins training for football season! Over the weekend, the NFL star was spotted snapping a few photos with his loved ones on the football field.
“It’s About That Time,” Ciara captioned the adorable flicks, along with the hashtags #TrainingCamp and #FootballIsFamily.
So sweet!
The Wilsons Celebrate Baby Win’s 1st Birthday In Mexico!
Baby Win Wilson celebrated his 1st birthday over the weekend! During the family celebration in Mexico, the Wilsons twinned in adorable matching ‘Rookie’ baseball outfits and fresh white kicks.
To ensure the birthday boy enjoyed his big milestone, the proud parents Ciara and Russell completed the party with a custom baseball cake, delicious treats, and plenty of outdoor fun. There’s no denying this birthday party was a homerun!
Angela Simmons' son Sutton wants some orange Yeezy slides—pronto!
Angela Simmons' son Sutton wants some orange Yeezy slides—pronto! Recently, the mother-one-one posted this Instagram video showing her 4-year-old crying because she has “the orange slides and he doesn’t.”
“Yooo my son needs orange Yeezy slides lol @kanyewest @adidasoriginals @yeezymafia!! He’s crying because I have the orange slides and he doesn’t. Someone help me,” she playfully captioned the clip, along with the laughing emoji. “I told him we could call his Papa @revwon [Rev Run]!! I can’t!”
She followed up the caption with the hashtags: #HeSaidIHaveTheBestYeezySlides #ImGone.
Haha! We can totally relate, Sutton. There’s no denying that Yeezy slides are bomb!
Usain Bolt teaches Olympia Lightning Bolt how to run!
Usain Bolt's daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt may only be a toddler, but that doesn’t mean the cutie hasn’t already developed some speed.
While spending some quality time with his baby girl, the retired Jamaican sprinter posted this video showing his little one flexing her running skills.
“I think she has the talent her form just need some work,” the Olympic gold medalist playfully captioned his Instagram video.
This may be the cutest thing we've seen all day!
Jazmine Sullivan and Her Beautiful mom.
Jazmine Sullivan won Album of the Year at the 2021 BET Awards and she brought her mother (who's in remission from cancer) onstage with her to accept it. Not only did she win the coveted award, she also won the stage alongside Ari Lennox and Congresswoman Maxine Waters.
The R&B songstress brought her mom along as her date to the awards and posed for a sweet pic backstage. Her caption read, "The Best Award," how sweet!
Hazel E, De'Von Waller, and Ava Dior.
Hazel-E and her husband De’Von Waller went all out to commemorate their daughter Ava Dior’s first birthday. In the spirit of celebration, the loving parents decked out the one-year-old’s birthday party with beautiful balloon arrangements, a horse-drawn carriage, and an extravagant three-tier cake and so much more.
“Even though you won’t remember your first birthday, when you see these memories you’re gonna know your parents are absolutely obsessed with you,” the doting mother shared in the caption of a separate post.
So sweet!
Omarion, His Parents, and His Children.
Omarion has a beautiful family. The R&B crooner shared pics from a photoshoot he took with his parents, and two children, Mega and Amei. The family looked fabulous wearing denim with shades of purple. "Past, present, & future. Don’t marvel too much @ my purple cheetah. Hehe 🍇🐆. Thanks @manalophoto this is the first photo of us all together. 💜. I’d encourage you to get fresh with your fam and takes some flicks. 📸 Times flying," read his caption. We couldn't agree more!
Floyd Mayweather, Melissia, and their grandson, KJ.
Floyd Mayweather and Melissia are spending quality time with their grandson, KJ. Their daughter, Yaya Mayweather gave birth to her baby boy, Kentrell Jr. back in January and the doting grandparents are head of heels about their grandbaby. Recently, Melissia and Yaya both shared a sweet pic of the family spending quality time while in Miami during Floyd's boxing match again Logan Paul. "MyMy & Pawpaw," read Melissia's caption, while Yaya wrote, "KJ and his grandparents." How sweet!
Kelly Rowland, Tim Weatherspoon, and their sons Titan and Noah.
Kelly Rowland has such a beautiful family. She recently shared a photo of her husband, Tim, and their two sons, Titan, 6, and Noah, 4-months, at the museum. How sweet!
Kim Porter’s Grandma Turns 90 With A Lovely Family Affair!
Diddy and his children gathered around to celebrate Grandma Lila Mae Star’s big milestone. The grandmother of the late Kim Porter turned 90 surrounded by family. See the heartwarming moment when the matriarch snapped this photo with her great-grandchildren!
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Bond at their 'Club Tummy' baby shower!
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa were all smiles at their 'Club Tummy' baby shower. The soon-to-be-dad even participated in the event festivities.
FYI: This sweet moment comes a little over a week after the multi-hyphenated star and DJ announced that they are expecting twin boys.
The Youngest Bryant Daughters Honor Their Late Father, Kobe Bryant.
On Wednesday (April 15), Vanessa Bryant shared candid photos of her youngest daughters Bianka Bella, 4, and Capri Kobe, 1, having a sister's playdate.
"Lil' Mambacitas 💜💛 Bianka & Capri," the proud mom captioned the Instagram photo of her daughters wearing Los Angeles Lakers jerseys in honor of their late father Kobe Bryant. So adorable!
DJ Khaled's Wife Nicole and two sons Asahd and Aalam Model His New Collection!
DJ Khaled released a new collection with Dolce & Gabbana, and who better to model the new looks than his beautiful family.
Khaled's wife, Nicole, and their two sons Asahd and Aalam wore the tropical floral print set and posed for the cutest pic at home. "My daddy's @djkhaled Official@dolcegabbanacollaboration!!! Available in stores now! 🙏🏽🦁🌎❤️," read 4-year-old Asahd's Instagram caption.
They are such a beautiful family!
Gabrielle Union-wade celebrates the women in her life!
For International Women's Day, Gabrielle Union-Wade are honoring the women in her life. She shared a photo to Instagram with her older sister, Tracy, her momther, and her 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. "3 Generations of Badass Women 🖤 Also known as 3 Scorpios and a Taurus (my Mom) #InternationalWomensDay," read her caption.
All the ladies looked flawless while posing for the camera. Even little Kaavia sat with her legs crossed wearing an adorable outfit with pink studded boots!
Babyface Took His Children To See An Important Home In His Music Career!
Babyface has some strong genes! While giving his children a brief history of where his musical journey began, the father of three posted this photo on Instagram with his offspring—and fans cannot get over how much they resemble him.
“Took my kids to the beginning of the journey, which ironically was a song called ‘End of the Road’ written in the house behind us,” the singer-songwriter and living music legend captioned the family photo.
There’s no question that Brandon Edmonds, Peyton Nicole Edmonds, and Dylan Michael Edmonds inherited their dad’s good looks. So cute!
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker celebrate Ace's 5th birthday!
Kandi Burruss is a proud mom, and now she’s celebrating her and Todd Tucker’s son’s fifth birthday. Kandi shared photos from Ace’s Spiderman themed party, with her celebrity friends in attendance. Practicing safety guidelines with masks on, Ace partied surrounded by family and friends. They called the event #Acesspiderverse with the kids dressed up as Spiderman including Ace’s pal’s Heiress Harris and Reign Beaux Rushing.
What a cute party!
Dame Dash, And Raquel Horn A Baby Boy
Damon Dash and longtime girlfriend, Raquel Horn, welcomed a newborn this weekend. The entertainment mogul shared the happy news on Instagram last Saturday. His caption read: “We did it! @raquelmhorn, what you did last night was incredible your a warrior a fine warrior ..I love you and the life you created for us … thank you #investinwomen @babydusko.”
Dame, who has four older children from previous relationships, also shared a video of himself bringing the new mom breakfast in bed as she nurses her baby boy. The couple hasn’t shared the name of their son just yet. But we want to send congratulations to the lovely duo on their bundle of joy!
The Bennetts
Chance The Rapper and his family just snapped the most adorable outdoor family portrait. Photographed by Naja Lerus, the family of four seemed to be in good spirits—especially 5-year-old Kensli and 1-year-old Marli Grace Bennett.
Hopeful to avoid any presumptions that their life is "perfect," Kristen shared their family's everyday reality.
“I hope when you look at us, you don’t see ‘the perfect family’. I hope you see two imperfect human beings who are doing their best to cultivate a home rooted in Love & Grace,” Kirsten captioned the Instagram photo of her family.
She continued, “Marriage is difficult. It would be irresponsible to say otherwise, or give ya’ll the impression that it’s a walk in the park. It forces you to confront A LOT of parts of yourself you didn’t know were there.. especially in this season of being home way more than we’re used to lol but I believe it is worth it, when you both commit to doing the inner work.”
The proud wife added, “A reminder to stand in gratitude, for the family we have created. Flaws & all.”
FYI: Chance and Kristen recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary after tying the knot on March 9, 2019.
The Wilsons
Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids-Future, Sienna, and Win enjoy a family fun day at the pumpkin patch. The proud parents are cozy and pose with their little ones with a bunch of pumpkins. We love this family, they are too cute!
Taina Williams and her new baby sister
Congratulations are in order for Fabolous and longtime girlfriend Emily Bustamante, who just welcomed their third child, a daughter, over the weekend.
On Sunday (Oct. 11), the Love & Hip-Hop: New York star shared two Instagram Stories, one of her pink hospital bracelet with the date "10/10," and another of her 22-year-old daughter Taina Williams spending time with her new baby sister.
Taina is swaddling her little sister in a blanket and mama Emily captioned the video, "Sisters."
Aww, how sweet!
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, and daughter Jagger
Evan Ross and his pregnant wife Ashlee Simpson are trying to take all the proper precautions to stay safe during the pandemic—including wearing masks!
The lovely couple, who are expecting their second child together, seemed to be determined to practice social distancing during their recent shopping trip in the 90210.
Photographed holding their daughter Jagger in his arms, Evan definitely appeared to be a protective dad mode, as Ashlee affectionately held onto their baby girl’s doll.
We are glad to see the family of three staying cautious and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Jennifer Lopez And Fiancé Alex Rodriguez With Their Blended Family
Jennifer Lopez stays busy. Recently, her fiancé Alex Rodriquez highlighted her fearless work ethic in this photo showing his soon-to-be-wife working from home during the season premiere of her hit show, World of Dance.
“Tuesday night watching #WorldOfDance. Jen is live tweeting,” the retired baseball player captioned the Instagram photo. “I’m locked in.”
Despite having to work from home, JLo looked extremely comfortable as she bonded with her blended family. We love it!
The Epps
Mike Epps has a twin. Ok, not literally. But, his baby girl Indiana Rose Epps does look just like him! Recently, the 49-year-old comedian posted this lovely family photo on Instagram with his wife Kyra Robinson Epps and their newborn daughter.
Can’t you see why fans were calling the daddy-daughter pair look-alikes? Too adorable.
Erykah Badu
Listen up! Erykah Badu has an important message.
Our favorite “unicorn” is warning people to stay inside and take care of themselves while in quarantine. The Grammy-award-winning singer posted a lovely photo of herself with her beautiful daughters to her Instagram page. Her caption read: “This is not a drill. We are here. This is now. Take care of yourself. Don’t ignore this pandemic, DALLAS. The storm will not simply pass over our house. We are next. We love you. Be calm. But be prepared. We got this.”
We’re glad that Erykah is taking precautions by sheltering in place. Let’s all hope that this will be all over soon!
The Bailey Family
The Curry Family
The Kardashian-Jenner-West Family
Madonna, David, Mercy, Estere And Stelle
The Momoas