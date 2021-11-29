WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

2021 Soul Train Awards: An Up-Close Look At The Bold Accessories Spotted On The Red Carpet

These stars showed up and showed out at the 2021 Soul Train Awards!
2021 Soul Train Awards: An Up-Close Look At The Bold Accessories Spotted On The Red Carpet

(Photos: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By Emerald Elitou
November 29, 2021

A stylish accessory is the key to completing a fashionable look. Think: a trendy pair of sunglasses, fly kicks, a stylish handbag...you get our point.

Of course, our favorite celebrities received the memo before they stepped foot onto the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

ICYMI: The step-and-repeat was brimming with eye-catching extras! From embroidered sneakers and diamond-encrusted shades to embellished clutches, we were quite impressed at how these stars made the red carpet their runway. Get an up-close look at their fashionable add-ons below.

  • Fat Joe

    Fat Joe attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

  • Kimberly Blackwell

    Kimberly Blackwell, fashion detail, attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

  • Esi Eggleston Bracey

    Esi Eggleston Bracey, fashion detail, attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

  • Bevy Smith

    Bevy Smith, fashion detail, attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • Marzz

    Marzz, shoe detail, attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

soul train awardssoul train awards 2021style

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.