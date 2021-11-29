2021 Soul Train Awards: An Up-Close Look At The Bold Accessories Spotted On The Red Carpet
These stars showed up and showed out at the 2021 Soul Train Awards!
A stylish accessory is the key to completing a fashionable look. Think: a trendy pair of sunglasses, fly kicks, a stylish handbag...you get our point.
Of course, our favorite celebrities received the memo before they stepped foot onto the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
ICYMI: The step-and-repeat was brimming with eye-catching extras! From embroidered sneakers and diamond-encrusted shades to embellished clutches, we were quite impressed at how these stars made the red carpet their runway. Get an up-close look at their fashionable add-ons below.
Fat Joe
Kimberly Blackwell
Esi Eggleston Bracey
Bevy Smith
Marzz