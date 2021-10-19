Iconic!: Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Stuns On The Red Carpet In Her Mom's 2014 Oscars Dress
First, our mothers pick out our outfits. And now, we probably get our best, and most honest, fashion advice and tips from our moms. When we aren't sneaking her designer bags or favorite pieces, we try to mimic our moms' best looks or hassle them for advice when we are in the dressing room trying to decide our next purchase.
Celebrity mamas know better than anyone that there’s nothing like having your own fashion mini-me to slay with them on the ‘gram. Whether it’s Toya Wright’s girl gang slaying family photo shoots or Kim Kardashian and North West's mommy-and-me neon lewks, these ladies prove that a dope sense of fashion can in fact be genetic.
See all of our favorite mommy-daughter duos with a passion for fashion:
Angelina and Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of her new Marvel film 'Eternals' alongside five of her children, who all advocated for sustainable fashion choices on the red carpet. Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh wore neutral-toned vintage and upcycled pieces, while eldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt wore Angelina's gorgeous silver Elie Saab gown from the 2014 Oscars.
Zara looks stunning in her moms gown! What a fashion statement!
serena williams and olympia
Serena's daughter Olympia is too cute. The adorable tot did Serena's makeup for her birthday celebration and baby girl has skills. We love their mommy-daughter moment!
Kenya Moore and Brooklyn Daly
Kenya Moore and her adorable daughter, Brooklyn are too cute. As the newest cast member of 'Dancing With The Stars,' Kenya donned a custom red gown for Monday night's episode. Her adorable daughter wasn't able to attend so she wore a red whimsical gown to match her mom's and twirled around. How cute!
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant
After radiating on the Met Gala red carpet in a 60s inspired look featuring an exhibit dress by Conner Ives, Natalia Bryant attended Rihanna’s Met Gala after-party with her mom Vanessa Bryant. Vannessa posted a cute selfie of the pair; she wore a long-sleeve green dress, and Natalia wore a black ruffled shift dress. We love this mommy-daughter duo.
Adziz 'Bambi' Benson And Her Daughters, Xylo And Cali Richardson
Scrappy and Bambi’s baby girls are too adorable. Recently, the proud mom posted this photo with both her daughters in celebration of Baby Carli Richardson’s one-month milestone. “Time has been flying,” the Love And Hip Hop star captioned the image.
Styling in a long white maxi dress and colorful shades, the mother-of-three looked amazing while her daughters brightened up our timelines with floral fashions by House Of Shimmer. Just look at Baby Xylo in her yellow sunglasses. How sweet!
Gizelle Bryant and her girls, Grace, Adore, and Angel
Gizelle Bryant is having the best time while vacationing in Miami with her daughters. The Real Housewives Of Potomac cast member recently took to Instagram to offer a peek into their fun family getaway, sharing some stunning photos with her three girls.
The Bryant girls are having fun in the sun while on vacation in California. The proud mom shared a pic with her girls in matching red and floral outfits. "Bryant girls on the move… ☀️❤️ #WestCoast," read her caption. How cute!
Adiz 'Bambi' Benson And Baby Cali
Congratulations are in order for Scrappy and Adiz 'Bambi' Benson, who welcomed a beautiful baby girl yesterday morning!
The proud dad celebrated the milestone by posting this hospital photo of baby Cali Richardson twinning with her mommy in leopard pajamas. Although we’ve yet to see Baby Cali’s face, there’s no question that this newborn is winning hearts with her adorable style at only a few-hours-old. Too adorable!
Toya Johnson and Reign Beaux
Toya Johnson and her 3-year-old daughter, Reign are an adorable duo! They had the cutest mommy-daughter moment twinning in matching teal floral outfits while heading to a family party.
Toya posted a photo with her baby girl all smiles even blowing kisses at the camera. "Earlier today with this little cutie @reign_beaux," read her Instagram caption. How cute!
Porsha, PJ, and Simon's Daughter
Aww! Porsha Williams spent Friday afternoon on a yacht in Miami with her daughter Pilar “PJ” Jhena, 2, and her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Ximena Guobadia,8.
The stylish mama shared a pic of the trio, who were wearing matching red swimsuits. The family were enjoying vacation in celebration mode as Porsha’s fiancé, Simon Guabadia, celebrated turning 57-years-old this week.
How sweet!
Ciara And Sienna Princess aka “ Sassy Si”
There is no doubt that Ciara and her children are the cutest! Yesterday, the singer and mother of three posted adorable Instagram photos showing herself posed with her daughter Sienna Princess aka “ Sassy Si” and her newborn son, Win.
In the new pics, the mother-daughter pair fashionably rock matching white swimwear. Is it us, or is Sassy Si showing us that she knows how to pose for the camera? We love it!
Lela Rochon And Asia Rochon Fuqua
It's always a proud moment when a mom sends her daughter off to prom. Perhaps the moment was even more special for actress Lela Rochon who recently sent her teenager off to senior prom rocking the iconic red gown she wore to the 1995 movie premiere of Waiting to Exhale.
The proud mom posted these lovely photos showing her daughter, Asia Rochon Fuqua, wearing the red satin evening gown Lela wore more than 25 years ago.
“Yes, I saved the dress,” wrote Rochon in the caption of her side-by-side photos. “Wasn’t sure why but now I know. #vintage.”
Vanessa, Bianka, and Capri Bryant
On Saturday (May 15), Vanessa Bryant took to the stage alongside presenter Michael Jordan to honor her late husband, Kobe Bryant. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
Vanessa and her baby girls all wore custom Dolce & Gabbana dresses for the epic occasion. Vanessa wore a long purple v-neck dress with ruched at the waist, while 1-year-old Capri and 4-year-old Bianka wore silk floral dresses. How cute!
Serena Williams, Olympia, and Qai Qai
Serena and Olympia are the coolest mommy-daughter duo. They recently posed in matching pink Nike swimsuits, and even Olympia's doll Qui Qui got in on the fun.
"When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too. How amazing is this!"
How cute!
Tammy Rivera and Charlie Malphurs
Tammy Rivera and her 16-year-old daughter, Charlie are the cutest duo. Tammy launched her new T Rivera swimsuit line and enlisted her babygirl to model with her.
"Sneak peak of Trivera 2021 collection... My baby @tammiesangel wants to model so her mama gave her her first paid gig, why not Kimora Lee Simmons started runway modeling at the age of 14," read her caption.
They are serving in this suit!
Serena Williams and Olympia
Serena Williams and her 2-year-old daughter Olympia posed in an adorable photo modeling their matching hot pink swimsuits. With a poolside view in the background, Serena wore “The Shady One” and Olympia coordinated with the “Wild Child” bright one-piece.
The mommy-daughter duo made their fashion statement on Serena’s Instagram feed. We are loving their mommy-daughter style!
Serena Williams And Olympia
Serena Williams and her 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, are the cutest duo ever! The Tennis champ recently posed in a Stuart Weitzman ad with Olympia by her side. The adorable tot wore a black bodysuit to match her mama, including a pair of leopard heels. How cute!
"Introducing the Spring 2021 Campaign, Footsteps to Follow, starring Stuart Weitzman global ambassador Serena Williams and her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., in their first-ever fashion campaign together. Hope and optimism are central to every SW x SW campaign, and showcasing the powerful bond between mother and daughter in Footsteps to Follow highlights how every generation can inspire any generation," read their Instagram caption.
Kenya Moore and Brooklyn
Kenya Moore is enjoying motherhood. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently posted a photo to Instagram hanging on the beach with her babygirl, Brooklyn. Kenya is flaunting her perfect curves in teal blue bikini while playing with her tot. "My most important job in life #mother," read her caption. They are the cutest duo.
Chrissy Teigen And Luna
Chrissy Teigen was all smiles as she snapped a photo with her daughter and “best friend” Luna Simone Stephens. Despite the model’s eldest child being a bit camera shy, the mother-daughter duo seemed to enjoy quality time together wearing stylish threads. A very sweet moment!
Kandi And Blaze
Kandi Burruss and her 13-month-old daughter, Blaze took the cutest selfie. The mommy-daughter duo is asking us to tune in to the next episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi and her baby girl are using the sunglasses and red lipstick filter. This is so adorable!
Monica and Laiya
Monica and her 7-year-old, daughter Laiyah Brown keep us swooning with their stylish mommy-daughter fashions. See for yourself how the adorable duo looked in photos the singer and mom of three recently posted on her Instagram page. The pair were flawless (and comfy) in matching grey loungewear by Kim Kardashian’s Skims line.
So much fun!
Porsha Williams And Baby PJ
RHOA star Porsha Williams is getting into the holiday spirit. The 36-year-old mom recently took photos with her 1-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhene (PJ), and it's the cutest thing ever. They wore black pants with ivory sweaters with black hearts embroidered throughout.
Porsha's caption read: "We wanted a pic in our matching tops, but here's our video wishing you well instead!! Happy Thanksgiving♥️"
How cute!
TOYA JOHNSON AND REIGN RUSHING
Toya Johnson and her daughter Reign Rushing keep us swooning with their mommy-daughter fashions. See for yourself how the adorable duo recently made the playground their runway with matching blouses and expensive Chanel handbags. So much fun!
Cardi B and Kulture
Cardi B and Kulture are the cutuest mommy-daughter duo. Cardi recently posted a photo posing in matching custom rad and refined embellished sunglasses.
Cardi is also wearing a black Jessica Rich top and pants, a black Lavish Furs coat , Sister MJB earrings, and Reebok sneakers from her upcoming line paired with a black Hermes bag. Kulture wore matching fur vest and Reebok sneakers just like her mama.
Toya Johnson And Reign Rushing
Reign Rushing may only be 2 years old, but the toddler is already a supermodel in the making! See for yourself how adorable the baby girl looked as she snapped a few images with her mom Toya Johnson in matching “Model Behavior” Jumpsuits ($28) by Nova Kids.
“Mommy & Me Model behavior,” Toya captioned the Instagram photo with her youngest daughter.
Too cute! It looks like the micro-influencer is already making her mark in modeling.
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and her 2-year-old daughter, True are too adorable. The reality star and her daughter were recently vacationing in Turks and Caicos and went horseback riding in floral dresses and matching cornrows. How cute!
Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian
Serena Williams is the funniest mama around. The Tennis champ hilariously puts on her 2-year-old daughter Olympia's tank top, and the gag is that she can actually fit it! Serena posted a video modelig the top in a bathroom mirror. In the clip she says, " I knew me and my daughter would be wearing the same size soon," as she prances around in the top.
She also posted a photo of Olympia wearing the same white top with stars printed across it. We're pretty sure that they'll actually be sharong clothes sometime soon!
Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian
Serena Williams and 2-year-old daughter, Olympia are the cutest mommy-daughter duo.
On Thursday, the tennis superstar, shared an adorable Instagram photo with her 2-year-old, with both wearing matching pink princess dresses and Olympia giving her mom a hand with her zipper.
“She’s got my back already. And I’ll always have hers,” her caption read.
We love their princess playtime!