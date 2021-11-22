Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Reaction To Rittenhouse Verdict

Khloe Kardashian angered some folks on Twitter for apparently commenting on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict but not issuing a statement about the Astroworld tragedy in Houston earlier this month.

"Speechless and disgusted!!" the reality star wrote on Saturday (Nov. 20), which social media users believed was her joining the chorus of voices condemning the controversial acquittal in Kenosha, Wisconsin of the teen who shot and killed two people and wounded one other person at a 2020 police shooting protest.

“What are u referring to? The innocent lives that were lost at Travis’s concert, or….????” came one sarcastic response to Kardashian’s post.

Kardashian has been criticized for her silence at Travis Scott’s Nov. 5 concert where a crowd surged toward the stage, causing a stampede that killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more.

The social media influencer is connected to Scott through her sister Kylie Jenner, who has a child with the singer. Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy two days after the concert and defended Scott in her condolence message.

Jenner stated that Scott was unaware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he continued the show. However, In the aftermath, a video circulated on social media that appears to show Scott continuing to perform while the police try to resuscitate a concertgoer nearby.

“You can’t tell me Travis Scott didn’t see this kid getting resuscitated while he was up there doing the robot,” the video was captioned.