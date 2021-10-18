WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
#MCM: See The Suave Bruthas Who Won Us Over With Their Sophistication At The Soul Train Awards

Take a look at the best suits at the Soul Train Awards!

(Photos: Mindy Small/FilmMagic, Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET, Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

By Emerald Elitou
October 18, 2021

There’s nothing like #MCM to kickstart your work week on the right foot! This is exactly why we spend countless hours scouring through our archives to find the best style moments showcased at the Soul Train Awards. 

For those who may not know, the star-studded event is often celebrated for its red carpet filled with Queens in custom gowns and Kings styling in sophisticated suits! Today, we are highlighting the suave bruthas won our hearts (and the red carpet) over the years. 

  1. 2013: Anthony Anderson

    (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)
    (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

  2. 2015: Flex Alexander

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET
    (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET

  3. 2016: Jay Ellis

    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

  5. 2017: Method Man

    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

  6. 2017: Tank

    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

  7. 2019: Kirk Franklin

    (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)
    (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)

  9. 2019: Sinqua Walls

    (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

  10. 2020: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

    (Photo by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET)
    (Photo by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET)

  11. 2020: Charlie Wilson

    (Photo by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET)
    (Photo by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET)
stylefashionsoul train awards

