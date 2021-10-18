#MCM: See The Suave Bruthas Who Won Us Over With Their Sophistication At The Soul Train Awards
Take a look at the best suits at the Soul Train Awards!
There’s nothing like #MCM to kickstart your work week on the right foot! This is exactly why we spend countless hours scouring through our archives to find the best style moments showcased at the Soul Train Awards.
For those who may not know, the star-studded event is often celebrated for its red carpet filled with Queens in custom gowns and Kings styling in sophisticated suits! Today, we are highlighting the suave bruthas won our hearts (and the red carpet) over the years.
2013: Anthony Anderson
2015: Flex Alexander
2016: Jay Ellis
2017: Method Man
2017: Tank
2019: Kirk Franklin
2019: Sinqua Walls
2020: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis
2020: Charlie Wilson