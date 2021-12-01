Judge Denies Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Death Separate Trials

Derek Chauvin and three other Minneapolis police officers who are facing federal charges for the death of George Floyd will all be tried together in federal court after a judge rejected the three officers’ request for separate trials.

According to WCCO, a federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Tuo Thao, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, and alleged they violated Floyd’s rights while acting under government authority. Thao, Kueng and Lane wanted to be tried separately from Chauvin in the federal trial. However, a judge denied that motion, WCCO reports.

Chauvin has already been convicted on murder charges in his state trial. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

In March, Thao, Kueng and Lane will be tried together on aiding and abetting counts in a Minnesota state trial. All three could receive prison sentences of up to 40 years should they be found guilty. It is possible that sentencing guidelines could reduce the maximum time in prison to 15 years.

No word on when the joint federal trial will begin.