5 Times An Artist Sampled ‘Certified Soul’ Nominees The Isley Brothers

Sampling could be seen as a way to preserve, pay homage, or even evolve music. The Isley Brothers, who have been nominated for the “Certified Soul” honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, are very familiar with the method of sampling after having many of the popular hits from their discography, including “Footsteps In The Dark 1&2” and “Between the Sheet” used by various acts in the hip hop and R&B community.