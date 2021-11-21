Eye-Catching Makeup From The 'Soul Train Awards'
These celebrities brought their beauty A-game.
You can always count on celebrities to bring their beauty A-game to the Soul Train Awards, and this year will be no different. With that said, expect to see fly beauty looks when performers and presenters hit the stage at the World-Famous Apollo.
The awards show, hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, airs on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. But if you want to get a sneak peek at all of the beauty looks in store, all you have to do is take a trip down memory lane.
Here’s a look at some of our favorite eye makeup looks from the Soul Train Awards red carpet.
Andra Day - 2020 Soul Train Awards
Letoya Luckett - 2019 Soul Train Awards
Tianna Major9
Justine Skye - 2018 Soul Train Awards
Tisha Campbell - 2018 Soul Train Awards
Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.