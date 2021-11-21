WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Eye-Catching Makeup From The 'Soul Train Awards'

These celebrities brought their beauty A-game.

Leon Bennett

By Jennifer Ford
November 21, 2021

You can always count on celebrities to bring their beauty A-game to the Soul Train Awards, and this year will be no different. With that said, expect to see fly beauty looks when performers and presenters hit the stage at the World-Famous Apollo.

The awards show, hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, airs on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. But if you want to get a sneak peek at all of the beauty looks in store, all you have to do is take a trip down memory lane. 

Here’s a look at some of our favorite eye makeup looks from the Soul Train Awards red carpet.

  • Andra Day - 2020 Soul Train Awards

    Leon Bennett

  • Letoya Luckett - 2019 Soul Train Awards

    Leon Bennett

  • Tianna Major9

    Leon Bennett

  • Justine Skye - 2018 Soul Train Awards

    Mindy Small

  • Tisha Campbell - 2018 Soul Train Awards

    Mindy Small

    Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

soul train awards 2021

