2021 Soul Train Awards: Best Squad Moments On The Red Carpet

The 2021 Soul Train Awards went off without a hitch this past Sunday (November 28) and produced numerous memorable couple moments, including Ja Rule 's red carpet entrance with his wife Aisha Atkins to the cast of Sistas posing together.

Other highlights from the night included hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold's epic comedic skits, live performances, and a red carpet filled with good vibes and family-like spirit. Below, see some of the best squad moments on the step-and-repeat that have us ready to call up our besties.