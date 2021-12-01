WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

2021 Soul Train Awards: Best Squad Moments On The Red Carpet

These family-like moments have us ready to call up our besties!
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

By Emerald Elitou
November 30, 2021

The 2021 Soul Train Awards went off without a hitch this past Sunday (November 28) and produced numerous memorable couple moments, including Ja Rule's red carpet entrance with his wife Aisha Atkins to the cast of Sistas posing together.

Other highlights from the night included hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold's epic comedic skits, live performances, and a red carpet filled with good vibes and family-like spirit. Below, see some of the best squad moments on the step-and-repeat that have us ready to call up our besties.

  • Devale Ellis, Crystal Hayslett, KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black

    Devale Ellis, Crystal Hayslett, KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black attend The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

  • Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez

    Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez attend The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • P.J. Morton and Maxwell

    P.J. Morton and Maxwell attend The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

  • Skyh Alvester Black and Lucky Daye

    Skyh Alvester Black attends and Lucky Daye attend The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

  • Fat Joe and DJ Cassidy

    Fat Joe and DJ Cassidy attend The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

  • Ms. Pat and Jordan E. Cooper

    Ms. Pat and Jordan E. Cooper attend The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • Tone Stith and El DeBarge

    Tone Stith and El DeBarge attend The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

