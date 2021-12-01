2021 Soul Train Awards: Best Squad Moments On The Red Carpet
These family-like moments have us ready to call up our besties!
The 2021 Soul Train Awards went off without a hitch this past Sunday (November 28) and produced numerous memorable couple moments, including Ja Rule's red carpet entrance with his wife Aisha Atkins to the cast of Sistas posing together.
Other highlights from the night included hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold's epic comedic skits, live performances, and a red carpet filled with good vibes and family-like spirit. Below, see some of the best squad moments on the step-and-repeat that have us ready to call up our besties.
Devale Ellis, Crystal Hayslett, KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black
Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez
P.J. Morton and Maxwell
Skyh Alvester Black and Lucky Daye
Fat Joe and DJ Cassidy
Ms. Pat and Jordan E. Cooper
Tone Stith and El DeBarge