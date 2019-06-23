It was nonstop hits at the Coca-Cola Music Stage inside of the 2019 BET Experience! More than 30,000 thousand people flowed through the doors of the Los Angeles Convention Center and you better believe almost every single guest stopped by to keep the party poppin!

Under the glowing red stage, Fan Fest guests got to sample new Coca-Cola flavors, while taking in the sweet sounds of Killumantii, CERAADI, 5th Harmony's Dinah Jane, Kiana Lede and so much more!

As soon as the doors opened, fans flocked to the Coca-Cola stage in anticipation of a great time. The area immediately filled and stayed at standing-room-only capacity for the duration of the Experience. Dinah Jane was 1st to hit the stage. The energy and vocals were high level as the crowd sang along. She then took time to pose for selfies with eager fans.

As the beats went on, the Coca-Cola was flowing in every flavor. There was something for every taste bud with the sweet taste of Cherry Coke or a the new Orange Coke that reminded guests of a creamsicle. The fan favorite seemed to be Coke Zero, which lived up to its claim of all taste with no calories.

TJ Porter & Bobby Sessions shut down Day 1, but Day 2 belonged to Queen Naija, who popped out of the coke booth and gave fans a surprise performance! The crowd swayed and sang along with her 3 top singles and watched as the singer was presented with a plaque stamping her PLATINUM single, “Karma.”

All in all, there were many things happening at the BET Experience Fan Fest, but the Coca-Cola Studio was the place to be!