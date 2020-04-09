BET House Party Presents: Happy Hour With DJ Kiss

Fridays were made for happy hours and BET House Parties!

Join BET on Friday, April 10, via Instagram Live, for the cool sounds of DJ Kiss.

DJ Kiss is a deejay to the stars, as well as a fashion model and comedian. While she hails from Louisiana, she currently resides in New York City.

No stranger to the one's and two's, DJ Kiss got her big break back in 2014, when she was asked to join Oprah Winfrey on her eight city "The Life You Want" tour. Along with frequent appearances on Good Morning America, as well as a 2016 appearance at the Oscars, Kiss has also been both a deejay and a veejay on VH1's "Big Morning Buzz" and MTV's "The Seven."

Kiss has also appeared in campaigns for NARS Cosmetics, the NFL and Nordstrom's department store. She's also hosted private events for the likes of Prince, P.Diddy, Pharrell and many others.

Ready to kick off your weekend with Kiss? Be sure to tune into @BET's official Instagram April 10, at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST to join the party!

The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.