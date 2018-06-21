Which Marvin Gaye Song Best Describes The Events Of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’?

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is a harrowing tale of dinosaurs coming home to roost. After manipulating fossilized DNA and resurrecting long-extinct creatures, scientists went the next step to splice together their own monstrous creations all in pursuit of profit. The theme park on the fictional island of Isla Nubar was destroyed at the end of the last film, but the dinosaurs remained behind, no longer disturbed by the presence of man. However, volcanic activity on the island is threatening the second extinction of the dinosaurs, and humans—with good and bad intentions—are motivated to save them.

The music in Fallen Kingdom is handled by composter Michael Giacchino, but the classic commentary by one legend, Marvin Gaye, comes to mind when thinking about the events of the film. “What about this overcrowded land/ How much more abuse from man can she stand?” He sang on “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology).

When asked which of these three song titles best fits the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom—Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna Holler), “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” or “What’s Going On”— the cast offered a variety of justifications of their picks.

“Makes Me Wanna Holler,” says Bryce Dallas Howard. “There’s a lot of screaming in this movie for sure.” That or “Mercy, Mercy Me,” adds Chris Pratt.

Initially, Daniella Pineda went with “What’s Going On” for the content of the song, not just the title.

“The commentary on all the madness and try to understand what’s happening…” she says.

“For my character I would like that the dinosaurs take mercy on me, that I don’t die,” says Justice Smith, prompting Daniella to pivot a little.

“I guess that’s actually a better song because it talks about the environment and the degradation…yeah, ‘Mercy Mercy Me’ is actually much more appropriate.”

Jeff Goldblum, one of the original cast members of Jurassic Park returning for this latest installment is a huge Marvin Gaye fan and chose "What's Going On."

“I LOVE Marvin Gaye. I just made a record—I play piano with a jazz group—we made a record with Decca records. One of our selections, which I think may wind up on the album, is called ‘Don’t Mess With Mr. T.’ It’s from that movie Trouble Man. He did the score to it. Very nice song.”

Find out “What’s Going On” when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters this Friday.