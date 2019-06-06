What Kevin Hart & The Stars Of ‘Secret Life Of Pets 2’ Wear To Feel Like Superheroes

Given how what is worn externally impacts how these animals feel internally, we asked the cast of Secret Life Of Pets 2 what they like to wear that gives them confidence.

In Secret Life Of Pets 2, Kevin Hart returns as the fearless and rambunctious bunny, Snowball, whose owner dresses him up in a superhero costume, fueling his delusions of grandeur. Snowball is just one of a gang of pets who live vibrant (and sometimes dangerous) lives when their owners are not around. Terrrier Max (Patton Oswalt) has developed a nervous tic that his vet has treated with an embarrassing cone. But on a family trip to a farm, Max and mutt Duke (Eric Stonestreet) encounter canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a terrifying turkey, all of which only elevates Max’s anxiety. Luckily, Max gets some guidance from veteran farm dog Rooster (Harrison Ford, making his animated-film debut), who pushes Max to ditch his neuroses.

“Nothing. Nude. I work on this body, 24/7. That’s where my confidence shines, you know,” says Kevin Hart. “I just simply walk around there in my birthday suit. Ain’t nobody talk to me, I’m on cloud nine right now. I see results. That’s when I’m on a high.” While Hart is known for his fitness challenges, he does admit that when he does have to actually wear clothing, a suit does the trick to make him feel like a million bucks. “I think a suit, man. An actual suit. I’m high on this business kick right now, so when you look the part, you feel the part. So when I get the opportunity to put on and play that CEO role, it’s a confidence booster.”

His co-star, Eric Stonestreet, has a reverse Clark Kent thing going. “My superhero mask is my glasses, otherwise I couldn’t read your shirt. You know, shoes, I love the shoes that I wear. I don’t have them on right now, but they’re a brand of boots that I wear, I feel like I’m walking around on clouds. They make me feel sturdy and strong. I think it all starts with your base.”

Conversely, Max feels completely out of sorts with his cone around his head. So which item of clothing makes them feel uncomfortable?

“Anything with my toes out,” says Hart. “My feet look like deer hooves. Being that I got sunflower seeds for toenails on a couple of these feet, I don’t like to show my toes. Flip-flops, or anything with my feet out, is a confidence low.”

Watch the video to see what the rest of the cast like to wear to feel super — and not so super.

Secret Life Of Pets 2 is in theaters June 7!