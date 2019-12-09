OPINION: Adelaide From 'Us' Is The ‘Reelest’ Woman of 2019

The truth is, many of our fave actors and actresses tend to have a narrow range.

We all love Will Smith and have for decades. But sometimes, it can feel like we’re watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in a myriad of situations.

What if Will Smith had to fight aliens? What if Will Smith had to fight robots? What if Will Smith had to fight himself?

He does it all well. But how often do you truly lose yourself in a Will Smith role?

(The same thing can be said for the always-stoic Denzel Washington and even the always-regal Angela Bassett but you won’t see me getting on their bad side)

This year’s ‘Reelest’ Woman also pulls you into every role she plays--and you promptly forget who she is in real life. Which is meant in the best way.

Lupita Nyong'o legitimately disappears in the opening scene of every film she stars in. Whether she’s in science fiction, action adventure or drama--she commands the screen and brings the director’s vision to life--not her own image.

In Us, Jordan Peele’s directorial follow up to Get Out, Nyong'o (Adelaide) is paired with last year’s Reelest winner Winston Duke (Gabe) as the parents of two children on a summer vacation in Santa Cruz, California.

Adelaide returns to the place where, as a child, she encountered her Tether, Red, a doppelganger we will learn was created as a means of control over her life from afar as an experiment by some unknown entity.

We also discover that everyone in town has a Tether of their own. During the family’s vacation, the town is invaded by a mass of Tethers looking to take over the entire country.