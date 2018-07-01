How The Notions Of ‘Power’ Shift & Evolve In Season 5

Season five of Power is finally here. The stakes are higher than ever with the death of Tariq’s sister Raina in season four catalyzing unforeseen movements and decisions on the part of everyone who loved her. How her family—blood and extended—cope wit her death and seek justice on their own terms will have them all questioning what power real means.

We asked each member of the cast how they feel the notion of ‘power’ has evolved in the new season and how it impacts their respective characters.

Naturi Naughton/ “Tasha St. Patrick”

“Oh, I would say the notions of power have evolved because this season we’re coming off the death of a child, Raina. Everything from the beginning of the season is about how do we all recover from this loss, you know, this innocent little girl, who wasn’t in the life, who didn’t deserve to be killed. And it’s so representative of things that are happening in the real world in America right now. So I think the show is evolving because we’re tapping into real issues, family issues, community issues, and we need to talk about those things. We’re not just doing entertainment, we’re trying to make our entertainment relevant to what’s happening in the world.”

Lala Anthony/“Lakeisha Grant”

“During the season there’s still so much struggle for having that power, and people understanding their power, wanting more power, not being happy with the power they previously had. So that creates a lot of broken friendships, broken relationships, a lot of confusion, a lot of tension, and that’s pretty much what drives, you know, season five.”

Lela Loren/ “Angela Valdes”

“This season, all the characters are in situations where they have to work with people whether or not they trust them. Like, trust in some ways doesn’t matter, because they don’t like them, they don’t trust them and they still have to work with each other because they’re in a predicament where they have to. Everyone is very vulnerable this year.”

Omari Hardwick/ “James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick”

“These people all have different ranks, within their power spectrum of their own individual lane, right. Like Angela is trying to get to a specific rank within her specter, and Ghost is trying to do the same, right? Victor Garber is where he wants to be and then even beyond. And Tommy just wants to be the kingpin of drug dealing. Kanan wants to figure out what Ghost had figured out in life.”

Rotimi/ “Dre”

“Dre is literally searching for that [power]. That’s his goal, to be the most powerful and to show that he’s worthy of it. And he’ll do whatever he can to just prove that at any cost.”

Joseph Sikora/ “Tommy Egan”

“I think Tommy had a better outlook on what power is earlier in the seasons, when it was just a little bit more pure. In season 5 you see Tommy with a fear. Not fear of a man, forget that. If it’s gonna come, it’s gonna come, but it’s some sort of different kind of fear. So I really applaud Courtney Kemp and Gary Lennon for these incredible story lines that they give to us.”

Season 5 of Power premiers on Starz July 1st.