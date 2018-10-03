PREMIERE: Watch Jamie Foxx & Taron Egerton In The New Trailer To 'Robin Hood'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Howard Pyle’s classic novel of a romantic vigilante and his merry men has been adapted for big and small screen many times over, entertaining generations. But you’ve never seen a Robin Hood story quite like this.
In 2018 Taron Egerton (Kingsman:The Secret Service) and Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, Ray) take up the mantle of Robin Hood and his companion Little John to challenge an evil ruling class of oligarchs bleeding the citizenry of their wealth.
Foxx’s Little John is a battle-tested Moore with near super natural abilities in battle, and the actor tells BET.com that this is a story tailor-made for today’s audience.
“It’s just a great ride with a current feel. I really dig some of the modern things you see in this film: bow-and-arrows that fire at incredible speed and horse chases that are literally like car chases. The film brings you into this completely original world of Notthingham—and then it lets you loose to have fun in there!”
In his feature film directorial debut, Otto Bathurst combines the modern medieval mood of A Knight’s Tale (2001) with the drama and tension of The Count of Monte Cristo (2002).
“Director, Otto Bathurst and Producer, Leonardo DiCaprio had a vision of Robin Hood that’s a fresh take on the story. The action, the characters and even the costumes all have just a dope twist to them. This Robin Hood is its own animal that takes you somewhere unexpected.”
Watch the latest trailer to Robin Hood above and see it in theaters November 21st.
Photo Credit: Attila Szvacsek
