PREMIERE: Watch Jamie Foxx & Taron Egerton In The New Trailer To 'Robin Hood'

Howard Pyle’s classic novel of a romantic vigilante and his merry men has been adapted for big and small screen many times over, entertaining generations. But you’ve never seen a Robin Hood story quite like this.

In 2018 Taron Egerton (Kingsman:The Secret Service) and Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, Ray) take up the mantle of Robin Hood and his companion Little John to challenge an evil ruling class of oligarchs bleeding the citizenry of their wealth.

Foxx’s Little John is a battle-tested Moore with near super natural abilities in battle, and the actor tells BET.com that this is a story tailor-made for today’s audience.