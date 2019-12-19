REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is A Nostalgic Ride, For Better And For Worse

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- the ninth and final chapter of the newly dubbed Skywalker Saga — is a huge nostalgia trip, for better and for worse. Returning characters, music cues and visual callbacks will put smiles on the faces of the legions of Star Wars fans who have grown up with the franchise. Unfortunately, The Rise of Skywalker’s plot clings too much to the past, retreading old ground in ways that are safe at best and anticlimactic at worst. The Rise of Skywalker is a serviceable ending to one of the most iconic movie sagas of all time that had the potential to be great.

A year removed from the previous film, The Last Jedi, the Rebels continue to defend themselves against the newly formed First Order. Since General Snoke’s death, Sith Lord Palpatine has come back from the dead to reclaim his throne and attempt to wipe out the Jedi once and for all. Resident Sith, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), continues to be conflicted about his place within the order of The Force. Meanwhile, Rey (Daisy Ridley) is still training her Jedi powers while Commander Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) attempt to find a way to the Sith homeworld in order to bring the fight to them.

Star Wars has been at the center of a nerd-rage controversy ever since the release of The Last Jedi, which took the Star Wars in a similar direction to the second film, 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back. Writer-director Rian Johnson attempted to introduce new characters and concepts and preach a message of progress toward an unfamiliar but exciting future. It was bold enough to kill off Luke Skywalker and establish that Rey was not his relative, but the daughter of unnamed scavengers. It was time for the past to stay in the past while we explore the rest of the galaxy.