Report: Kenya Moore’s ‘Real Housewives’ Co-Stars Are Plotting Against Her

Kenya Moore is reportedly at odds with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, and based on reports, her new husband, Marc Daly , is at the center of the drama.

According to Radar Online, the ladies of RHOA believe Kenya and Marc's marriage is a sham.

"The RHOA cast believes Kenya's wedding to Marc Daly is illegitimate," an insider told the publication. "Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield and Nene Leakes are the ring leaders in searching for the truth behind Kenya Moore's shocking elopement earlier this year."

The hunt for the truth allegedly came after Kim and Kenya reportedly got into it at Nene's house, with the insider adding that Kim has now "made it her priority to find proof that Kenya's wedding was just a publicity stunt instead of actual nuptials."

The ladies allegedly hounded Kenya on her recent nuptials during a recent taping for the show, and they reportedly all came to the conclusion that it's all fake.

"The RHOA cast grilled Kenya about the details of her relationship and why she chose to wed after being single for so long," the source added. "The group consensus is that her marriage was never recorded and that she does not have a wedding license. Kenya feels the entire ordeal was instigated by Kim in retaliation for their blow-up at Sheree's housewarming party last year, where she took shots at her husband, Kroy."

Kenya and Marc tied the knot on June 10 at a private resort in St. Lucia.

