SMH: Racist Meme Mistakes Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson For ‘Lazy’ Immigrants

Racism extends vastly beyond the borders of American soil and Samuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson experienced this first-hand while on a vacation together in Tuscany, Italy.

The legendary NBA icon posted a photo of himself and the Oscar nominee sitting side-by-side on a bench with luxury shopping bags at their feet, supported by the caption, "Sam and I chilling out on a bench yesterday in Forte dei Marmi, Italy. The fans started lining up to take pictures with us." Take a look at the scene, below:

Sam & I chilling out on a bench yesterday in Forte dei Marmi, Italy. The fans started lining up to take pictures with us. pic.twitter.com/uzXx698PiN — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 16, 2017

While their stardom is undoubtedly worldly renowned, that did not stop some of the locals from assuming that the picture, which quickly went viral, showcased a pair of "migrants" who were able to live lavishly only because they used money from the state which they did not deserve. This sentiment was expressed by Italian comic Luca Bottura, who turned the picture into a meme for what he deemed as a "social experiment." He captioned the meme: "Boldrini's resources in Forte dei Marmi shop at Prada with our €35. Share this picture if you are outraged." Take a look at the meme, below:

According to The Independent, "This was a reference to Laura Boldrini, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, who has drawn fierce criticism for her progressive open migration policy." As far as the "€35" reference is concerned, that is the amount given to organizations who cover the shelter, food, and other small amenities of migrants. Neither Johnson nor Jackson has responded to the disgustingly racist assumption. Watch Samuel L. Jackson speak on his new action flick in the BET video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings