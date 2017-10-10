Mendeecees' Baby Mama Slams Him And Yandy Smith On The 'Gram

She's back.

Published 2 days ago

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mendeecees Harris is currently serving time behind bars, but that hasn't stopped his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Samantha Wallace from slamming him and his lady, Yandy Smith, on social media.

Samantha recently took to Instagram to blast Mendeecees and Yandy, her child's stepmother, for their allegedly fake behavior.

Judging by her words, she was tipped off after seeing Yandy wishing her son, little Mendeecees, a happy birthday. She claims the reality star has been making it seem as though she and her incarcerated hubby have been active in the child's life when they haven't, going as far as to call Mendeecees an absentee father.

“It is just not enough to wish him a Happy birthday," she wrote. "Every year around this time LHHNY is about to air, all the phoniness come out."

Take a look at the full post below:

It is just not enough to wish him a Happy 🎂 birthday. Every year around this time LHHNY is about to air, all the phoniness come out. It’s funny how Mendeecees and Yandy have these great post and captions (which we all know Yandy is writing and posting for him) especially, for my son’s birthday, but where is the father when it comes to my son getting emotional support (we all know he is in jail), most important my son needs his dad to talk 📞to| about first days of school 📓: how to master mathematics|To discuss sports: why did NFL players Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick kneel| Basketball tournaments: how to win| Tryouts: how to execute. Or just about LIFE!!! Lets mention for the past 10 mouths ❌ No phone calls, ❌ no letters 📝 being written, I am 🚫blocked from visits, so how is your son supposed to see him 🙄 ??? 🚫blocked on social media, I am NOT angry 😡 just can’t 🤷🏽‍♀️understand the B.S. DRAMA from their side. Oh And I want “fame” but they stay posting up lies making me out to be the bad guy. 🗣Don’t show love ONLY through social media, your son needs his father in REAL LIFE. lil Mendeecees knows the truth & never forget that. If your actions don’t live up to your words then you have nothing to say. In that case Your ego is bigger than that heart ❤️

The eighth season of Love & Hip Hop: New York is scheduled to premiere later this month.

Written by John Justice

(Photo from left: Samantha Wallace, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

