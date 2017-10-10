Look: Nelly's Bae Is Standing By Her Man

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
The actress is legitimately confused.
Nelly has been caught in the midst of rape allegations for the past few days after a fan accused him of sexually assaulting her on his bus during a recent stop on his tour.
Since the allegations went public, his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, has remained mum, until now.
Jackson recently showed her support for her man by posting a photo of them together on Instagram with a black and white filter:
The 42-year-old rapper was arrested over the weekend for second degree rape and was released shortly after.
The accuser, a 21-year-old woman, claimed he assaulted her on the tour bus in a Walmart parking lot in Washington. Nelly has since taken to social media to firmly deny the allegations.
Get more Nelly news with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
The actress is legitimately confused.
COMMENTS