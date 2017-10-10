Look: Nelly's Bae Is Standing By Her Man

She's unbothered.

Published 2 days ago

Nelly has been caught in the midst of rape allegations for the past few days after a fan accused him of sexually assaulting her on his bus during a recent stop on his tour.

Since the allegations went public, his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, has remained mum, until now.

Jackson recently showed her support for her man by posting a photo of them together on Instagram with a black and white filter:

#BaeWatch: #ShantelJackson shares a flick of her and #Nelly. Sis is standing by her man! 😍👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The 42-year-old rapper was arrested over the weekend for second degree rape and was released shortly after.

The accuser, a 21-year-old woman, claimed he assaulted her on the tour bus in a Walmart parking lot in Washington. Nelly has since taken to social media to firmly deny the allegations.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

