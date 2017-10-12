Here’s How Kevin Hart Feels About Haters Laughing At ‘My F*cking Rib’

Comedian Kevin Hart took to social media to update fans on the current relationship between him and his wife, Eniko .

What started out as a remorseful #WomanCrushWednesday post quickly took a shady turn as the "What Now?" comedian taunted naysayers.

Proudly posting a picture of his wife cradling her protruding baby bump Hart wrote, “Thanking God for this beautiful strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today. You are truly amazing…. Love you.”

Clapping back at his haters, he continued, “P.S. please feel free to insert your hate below…..Im as strong as it gets people so that s**t doesn’t phase me. Im not a b***h which is why my page isn’t private. I hope your negativity makes your day better. Love ya.” He also included the hashtag #MyF*ckingRib.

The haters Kevin Hart was referring to are the droves of social media users who gave him slack after reports surfaced of an alleged extortion plot stemming from an affair he had with another woman while married to his second wife went viral.

Despite the hoopla, it’s good to see that things in the Hart household are on the up and up, especially with baby Kenzo’s arrival quickly approaching.

