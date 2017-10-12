Shonda Rhimes To Receive Major Honor For Her Work In Television

The inductees for the Television Academy's 24th Hall of Fame class have been announced, and among those honored includes the incomparable mastermind behind some of prime time TV's most successful programs: Shonda Rhimes .

Accoridng to Variety, in addition to the Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder creator, the likes of John Wells and Roy Christopher will also be recognized. The late Joan Rivers will also receive a posthumous honor for her work in the television circuit.

Being chosen to join the elite group is reportedly based on very selective criteria. The site reports that recognition is given to "persons who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television, via career contributions and achievements."

"All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture," said Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. "We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations."

