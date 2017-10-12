Are Sofia Richie And Kourtney Kardashian At War?

It seems as if Scott Disick 's ex, Kourtney Kardashian , and his current lady, Sofia Richie , are at odds as, despite the reality star recently saying she's happy that her baby daddy is with someone he loves, she reportedly made some comments that didn't sit well with the 20-year-old.

According to Radar Online, on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney referred to Scott's recent love interests as "hookers" and Richie, who's been dating him as of late, didn't find her comments amusing.

"Sofia was actually really upset about Kourtney's hooker comments and she took it very personal," a source told the site. "She thinks that Kourtney is just a jealous and bitter old hag and that she needs to shut the f**k up!"

Well, damn.

That's not all. Reportedly, Kourtney also said that Scott won't let her enjoy her romance with her new younger bae, Younes Bendjima. However, the source added that, according to Richie, that's all B.S.

"Kourtney is full of s**t that Scott won't let her have her own life because she is [the one] that keeps inserting herself back into his life," the source continued.

